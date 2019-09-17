Pony flips, kills 7-year-old Kansas boy

WINFIELD, Kan. — A 7-year-old Kansas boy died after the pony he was riding flipped over on top of him.

KSN-TV reports that Max Henderson of Winfield died Sunday at a hospital. He was a second grader at Country View School, where counselors were on hand to help grieving classmates and staff.

Students in the school were encouraged to show support for Max by wearing a western outfit.

Max’s family said in a statement that he was at home roping a calf sled when his pony flipped over on him. He died after emergency surgery.

Winfield is about 40 miles south of Wichita.