Third suspect sentenced to 18 years for robbery that led to shooting of Independence officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in a 2017 robbery that lead to the shooting of Independence officer Thomas Wagstaff.

Donald Nussbaum pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in July. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison for each charge. Those sentences will run at the same time.

Nussbaum was one of four men charged in the robbery of an 82-year-old man in 2017. Two men, Ronar Santiago-Torres and and Joseph Wyatt, forced their way into his home.

The two beat him before tying his hands up and demanding that he open his safe, court records say. One of the two men held the 82-year-old at gunpoint while the other ransacked his home, taking cash and a gun.

A friend of the victim noticed unusual activity on his home surveillance cameras and called police. One of the officers who responded was Wagstaff, who was shot in the head. He suffered a serious brain injury but survived.

Nussbaum and another man, James McChan, admitted to driving the other two men to the home.

Nussbaum is now the third of the the four suspects to be sentenced.

McChan pleaded guilty in February and is scheduled to be sentenced next week, according to online court records. Santiago-Torres pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 22 years in prison last week. Wyatt was found guilty in December and sentenced in February to 40 years in prison.