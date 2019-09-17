This ‘long-lost granny’ of Patrick Mahomes has an insane room dedicated to the QB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City is passionate about its Chiefs, no doubt, but one metro woman really brought it home.

So on No. 15's 24th birthday, Patrick Mahomes' biggest fan showed off her unique connection to the reigning MVP.

"I been looking at that all day," Mrs. Margaret said, watching clips of the game. "It's Patrick's birthday!"

The Kansas City Chiefs brought home another win against the Raiders on Sunday, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored four touchdowns in the second quarter.

"I don't know what it is about him. I'm not into watching the games, but something about that boy is special," she said.

Mrs. Margaret told FOX4 she's not just a Mahomes fan but actually his grandmother. Though she's never met the player, she told FOX4 she appreciates everything he does for the community.

"I'm that boy's granny. I don't care -- I love him like he's my own," Mrs. Margaret said.

As we walked into Mrs. Margaret's house, she took us to a room she calls "Granny's Den." That's where she has more than 100,000 sports cards in the room with walls full of Patrick Mahomes memorabilia. Check it out in the video player above.

She told FOX4 one of her only wishes is to meet the football star.

"I started collecting cards 30 years ago when my husband died," she explained. "I stopped for a few years, and then picked it back up once I saw Mahomes."

Mrs. Margaret had both of her shoulders and hips replaced.

"I just came from the hospital today for this shoulder," she said, her arm in a sling.

But she didn't let that stop her. She spent her day in the Granny's Den organizing Mahomes sports cards.