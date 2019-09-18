BariGirls show off how to use spices to make chickpea balls

Falafel is a deep-fried ball, or a flat or doughnut-shaped patty, made from ground chickpeas, fava beans, or both. Herbs, spices, and onion relatives are commonly added to the dough. It is an Egyptian dish as well as a very famous Middle Eastern dish, that most likely originated in Egypt. This dish is full of protein and flavor.

Ingredients:

1 lb chickpeas, dry or canned chickpeas (if dried you must soak overnight to soften)

3/4 red, purple white or yellow onion, finely chopped

1 oz parsley leaves or Fenugreek leaves

2 tsp minced garlic or garlic powder

1 tbsp cumin

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp lemon juice

Hand full of mushrooms

1 cup full of quinoa

When ready to prepare falafel, finely chop onions, mushrooms, quinoa. Combine all ingredients in food processor and blend until a course meal is formed. Transfer mixture to a very large bowl and refrigerate for 2-3 hours. This allows the starch in the chickpeas to leak out, allowing you to form the falafel (you may use chickpea flour to make more formable balls).

Using a one ounce scoop, create mounds of falafel “batter.” It will not be sticky like cookie dough, but instead fairly loose. Make balls and place on a cookie sheet. Do this until all the “batter” is formed. Scooping it all beforehand allows you to cook them quickly.

In a small to medium pot, pour in enough sunflower oil to create 3″ depth. (I use a smaller pot to do this, as it uses less oil.) Preheat oil to 350-375 degrees.

Place 2-3 in the pot and/or skillet for about two minutes per side, and then place on paper towel to absorb excess grease. Repeat with remaining falafel “batter” until all cooked. Best served hot and fresh. However, they can be frozen and reheated in oven or microwave. Serve with tahini or garlic sauce.

Enjoy.

