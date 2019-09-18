Blue Springs boy raises thousands for first responders while fighting his own cancer battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A Blue Springs boy known for raising money to help police is ready to celebrate.

Brecken Simmons just finished chemo -- but he's not finished helping others, even as a new school year keeps him busy.

"I'm happy. I'll get full days of school again finally, maybe more perfect attendances," Brecken said.

More perfect attendance because last week he finished his last round of chemo.

"It made me real. It made me extra happy I was done," Brecken said.

The 9-year-old has been fighting a brain tumor for about half of his life.

"We're going to help him live his best life now, and that's what he's doing. He's living more in nine years than a lot of people live in their life," his dad, Scott Simmons said.

FOX4 first met Brecken when he was 6 years old and his parents participated in Head for a Cure. Then in July 2018 he set up a lemonade stand to benefit the Blue Springs Police Department. He raised more than $3,000.

"We decided to take it up a notch," Brecken said. "Not in our driveway this year. We decided to be in the Blue Springs movie theater parking lot."

This year he did it again and raised more than$5,000 for Answering the Call.

"You know how they really help us right?" Brecken said. "Like keep us safe, protect us. The reason I chose them is because of what they do to help us."

"This time he ended up raising more money in one day than he did last year. It was great to see the community come out," Scott said. "People that know him and support him."

Brecken gives back when he could easily give up.

"The money I get doesn't go to me. It goes tot helping others -- just helping other people. That's the main part of why I like to do it," Brecken said.

"We don't know the timeline," his dad said. "We don't know what that looks like. We try to just live today. My hope is that he can continue to love people, and that he can continue to bless people through his kindness and generosity."

"It's something that helps me," Brecken said. "It just makes me happy."

Next up for Brecken, he's working on his second Christmas toy drive. It will benefit in-patient kids at Children's Mercy Hospital.