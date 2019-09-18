Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at KC’s Uptown Theater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rock and roll fans at the Uptown Theater were treated to a surprise show from actor and artist Johnny Depp Tuesday night.

In a move that even surprised staff members at the venue, Depp was invited on stage to perform a set with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist Jeff Beck.

“He played a couple of songs toward the end. He came out on stage and shredded the guitar,” said Uptown Theater box office manager Chelsie French. “The younger women especially were excited that he was there.”

A photo posted on the theater’s facebook page shows Depp taking to the microphone during the surprise performance.

The Uptown Theater was the first stop on Beck’s solo U.S. tour that will include stops in Tulsa, Austin, San Antonio, Phoenix and Hollywood.

It’s unclear if Depp plans to make any more appearances at Beck’s shows or if this was a one-time collaboration.

Depp’s band, Hollywood Vampires, released their second studio album this summer.