Kansas woman arrested after 145 pounds of marijuana found in car on I-70

Posted 3:35 pm, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, September 18, 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. — Shawnee County authorities say officers arrested a 30-year-old woman after finding marijuana worth an estimated $500,000 in her car.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says the woman was stopped Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Topeka. Officers found about 145 pounds of marijuana in her car. He says the marijuana was destined for the Topeka area.

Janae Williams, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County jail facing possible charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams is being held without bond in the jail.

