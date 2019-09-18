KC ex-con gets second chance, performing at BET Hip Hop Awards with stars like Cardi B

Posted 9:51 pm, September 18, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- DeAnthony Davis is an ex-con, but that's not the way his story ends.

"I made some decisions that I shouldn't have some years back, but I learned from them," Davis said.

He spent four years in prison for a non-violent crime. Shortly after he was released, he told FOX4 he was in a bad car crash.

"I almost died. I spent a year in rehab," he explained. "Shortly after that I really feel like I found my purpose."

Davis put his faith in God and his story on paper.

"I started writing music; everything I been through I put in a song," he said.

Just recently Davis auditioned at a music competition and was chosen to perform at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

"I couldn't believe it," he laughed. "I was nervous at first but they had plans for me -- God has plans for me," he said.

Davis will perform on the same stage as artists like Bruno Mars, Drake, Cardi B and Travis Scott. Davis will fly to Atlanta to perform on October 4.

"The winner takes home $15,000 and leaves with a $100,000 record deal," he said.

And his song? It`s called "My Purpose," and it reveals his pain and highlights his survival, an ex con now living a life he said he's proud of.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.