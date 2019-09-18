KCK mom, 2 children missing for more than 2 weeks

Posted 11:26 am, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, September 18, 2019

Amy Kentch and her two children

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are asking for the public’s help to find a mom who has been missing for more than two weeks and her two young children.

According to police, Amy Kentch has not been seen since Monday, Sept. 2 near 39th and Booth.

She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Kentch has black hair and blue eyes.

Kentch’s should have her two young children with her. Jeremiah Ravencamp is 10 months old. Traeh Ravencamp is 2 years old.

Police did not release any further details on the mom’s disappearance.

If you see her or know where she is, call Detective Cot Mendez at (913) 573-6083.

