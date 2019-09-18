Perfect for those cooler day: Butternut squash-coconut bisque

Butternut squash-coconut bisque

Ingredients:

3 medium butternut squash

1 c. sunflower oil

2 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp.  course black pepper

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

0.5 tsp. ground nutmeg

0.5 tsp. ground cloves

.5 tsp coriander

3 oz  sunflower oil

2 small  yellow onions, diced

2 ribs of celery, diced

3 fresh garlic cloves, minced

.5  c. fresh ginger, peeled and minced

.5 c. dried dates

2 TBS.  lime Juice

30 oz. coconut milk  (2 cans)

1 c. vegetable stock

 

Directions:     

Preheat oven to 350.  Cut the squash in half, scoop out the seeds.

Lay cut side up on sheet pan, drizzle with 1/4 c. oil, salt, spices,

Roast in oven about 45 minutes or until fork tender.

Cool to room temperature and scoop out with a spoon.

Over medium heat, sauté onion, garlic, celery and ginger until onions are translucent. Add  dates.

Pour in vegetable stock, coconut milk and lime juice.

Bring to a simmer, reduce the heat to low

and add the butternut squash.  Simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and puree in  blender.

Garnish with Toasted Coconut & Fresh Cilantro

Severs 8-10  bowls of soup.      

