Perfect for those cooler day: Butternut squash-coconut bisque

Butternut squash-coconut bisque
Ingredients:
3 medium butternut squash
1 c. sunflower oil
2 tsp. sea salt
1 tsp. course black pepper
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
0.5 tsp. ground nutmeg
0.5 tsp. ground cloves
.5 tsp coriander
3 oz sunflower oil
2 small yellow onions, diced
2 ribs of celery, diced
3 fresh garlic cloves, minced
.5 c. fresh ginger, peeled and minced
.5 c. dried dates
2 TBS. lime Juice
30 oz. coconut milk (2 cans)
1 c. vegetable stock
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350. Cut the squash in half, scoop out the seeds.
Lay cut side up on sheet pan, drizzle with 1/4 c. oil, salt, spices,
Roast in oven about 45 minutes or until fork tender.
Cool to room temperature and scoop out with a spoon.
Over medium heat, sauté onion, garlic, celery and ginger until onions are translucent. Add dates.
Pour in vegetable stock, coconut milk and lime juice.
Bring to a simmer, reduce the heat to low
and add the butternut squash. Simmer for 10 minutes.
Remove from heat and puree in blender.
Garnish with Toasted Coconut & Fresh Cilantro
Severs 8-10 bowls of soup.