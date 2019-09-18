× Perfect for those cooler day: Butternut squash-coconut bisque

Ingredients:

3 medium butternut squash

1 c. sunflower oil

2 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. course black pepper

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

0.5 tsp. ground nutmeg

0.5 tsp. ground cloves

.5 tsp coriander

3 oz sunflower oil

2 small yellow onions, diced

2 ribs of celery, diced

3 fresh garlic cloves, minced

.5 c. fresh ginger, peeled and minced

.5 c. dried dates

2 TBS. lime Juice

30 oz. coconut milk (2 cans)

1 c. vegetable stock

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Cut the squash in half, scoop out the seeds.

Lay cut side up on sheet pan, drizzle with 1/4 c. oil, salt, spices,

Roast in oven about 45 minutes or until fork tender.

Cool to room temperature and scoop out with a spoon.

Over medium heat, sauté onion, garlic, celery and ginger until onions are translucent. Add dates.

Pour in vegetable stock, coconut milk and lime juice.

Bring to a simmer, reduce the heat to low

and add the butternut squash. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and puree in blender.

Garnish with Toasted Coconut & Fresh Cilantro

Severs 8-10 bowls of soup.