Police looking for man they say robbed 2 Independence hotels multiple times in August

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man they say committed several armed robberies from Aug. 11-31.

The robberies took place in the 4100 and 4200 blocks of S. Noland Road near I-70, according to a post by police on Facebook. They happened at different times between around 11:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Multiple images from security cameras show the man with a silver and black handgun pointing the weapon at the receptionist. He’s pictured as a black male with facial hair with both red and white cars.

It’s unclear how much money was taken.

Police are asking anyone with information on the man responsible for the robberies to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.