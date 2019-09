× Police: Possible grenade located in parking lot near 7th and Grand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have blocked off 7th and Grand in downtown Wednesday morning after getting a report of a grenade in an empty parking lot.

Police tweeted at 9:35 a.m. that they have not yet determined whether it is a live grenade.

The area around the empty parking lot has been shut down as a precaution.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene.