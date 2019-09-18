President Trump names hostage negotiator, Robert O’Brien, as national security adviser

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - AUGUST 01: Robert C. OBrien, special envoy sent by Donald Trump, leaving the courthouse during the lunch break on the second day of the A$AP Rocky assault trial at the Stockholm city courthouse on August 1, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has named hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien to be his new national security adviser.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has “worked long & hard” with O’Brien and that “he will do a great job!”

Trump’s announcement about O’Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser’s post, citing policy disagreements.

Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser.

