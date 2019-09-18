See the latest trends — and fight cancer — at the annual Halls Fall Fashion Show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With fall right around the corner, of course, that means it’s time for fall fashions.

If you’re looking for the latest on what’s hot — or should we say what’s warm and cozy — the Halls Fall Fashion Show is a don’t-miss event, and it’s for a good cause, too.

Ticket proceeds for the annual show benefit the Women’s Cancer at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. It’s scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Halls Kansas City in Crown Center.

General admission tickets are just $25 and, along viewing the fashion show, include an exclusive Halls shopping event afterward with drinks and snacks.

VIP tickets, $100 each, include entry to the fashion show, priority seating, valet parking at the American Restaurant, pre-show cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and that exclusive shopping event.

And again, all ticket sales go toward fighting cancer.

You can find more information and buy your tickets here.

