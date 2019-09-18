Volunteers help spruce up dozens of homes in first ‘Rock the Block’ event in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- About 200 volunteers revitalized a dozen homes in Kansas City, Kansas on Wednesday. The projects were part of Habitat for Humanity's "Rock the Block" event.

Wednesday was the fourth annual event and the first time the organization brought the event to Wyandotte County. Realtors, law enforcement officers, city/county officials and volunteers painted, did yard work and fixed broken windows to help neighbors near South 17th Street and Lowell Ave.

Gerri Hale moved into her Kansas City Kansas home in 1993. But over the years, she just couldn't keep up with the maintenance.

"When I was working at Cabella's or even the hotels, sometimes I didn't have the money to do what I had to do," Gerri Hale said. "And I'm retired now so I need someone to help me."

Help came in the form of volunteers, from Habitat for Humanity and a metro realtors group. They repaired a dozen homes Wednesday.

"They've been painting," Hale said. "They put on a new door for me in the back."

From landscaping to porch repairs, more then 200 volunteers spent their day doing all sorts of home maintenance on Hale's block.

"It means a whole lot to me," Hale said. "I'm not capable of doing it. My children work all the time and I can't get them to stay home long enough to do it. Some of the work I can't even do myself."

If they can, the homeowners help out too. Organizers with Habitat for Humanity say projects like this go a long way.

"We hope to bring a sense of hope to these homeowners," Kellen Jenkins, with Habitat for Humanity said. "When you restore someone's pride in home ownership it really can be inspiring. We're happy to come here and lend a hand."