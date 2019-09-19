67-year-old Illinois man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

Posted 1:08 pm, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:07PM, September 19, 2019

CAMDENTON, Mo. — Authorities say an Illinois man has drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 67-year-old Stephen Malec, of the St. Louis suburb of Belleville, fell off a dock and into the water Wednesday after suffering from a medical issue. The patrol says he was pulled from the water by someone at the scene but didn’t survive. The cause of his medical issue is unknown.

The drowning happened in Camden County at the 3-mile (4.8 kilometer) mark of the Big Niangua Arm of the lake.

