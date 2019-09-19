× Betray the Chiefs for $2,000? Company says they’ll pay NFL fan to cheer on rival all season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How much money would it take for you to betray the Chiefs? Would $2,000 be enough?

CableTV.com is looking to pay one NFL fan $2,000 to take on the challenge of sporting their team’s rival’s colors for the remainder of the season, WJW reports.

The fan would get paid to watch the rest of the 2019 season decked out in their most-hated team’s jersey, along with other “fun, totally-not-embarrassing swag.”

But there’s a catch — you also have to brag about your journey and publicly support the rival on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and other social media accounts.

“Not everyone’s cut out to cheer on their nemesis, risk ruining relationships, and post about it on social media, but we’re betting that someone out there can endure the pain of betrayal for some extra cash,” the company said.

The application process is open through October 4. will pick the winner by October 11.

Applicants must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years old and have access to TV and internet service.

For more information or to apply, click here.