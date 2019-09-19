Family of man shot and killed by police demanding Kansas City cop be charged with murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The family of a man shot and killed by police in May are demanding that the officer who killed Terrence Bridges be charged with murder.

Relatives say that Bridges, 30, had moved to Kansas City from Chicago to get away from gun violence.

Local groups, including the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, the Kansas City branch of the NAACP and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, organized on Sept. 19. They want Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to charge the police officer with murder in Bridges death. They also are demanding local control of the Kansas City police department.

"I don’t quite know what happened the night of my son being murdered," Terrence Bridges Sr. said. "I hear a few different stories. All we asking for is justice. Answers. Most of all, I just want the truth, so I can have peace of mind at night."

Police initially reported that they believed Bridges was armed and had carjacked a vehicle. When he returned during the investigation in the car, police shot and killed him. Police said he resisted arrest.

Relatives question why a man who allegedly stole a car would return to the scene of the crime unarmed a short time later.

Civil rights groups claim Bridges was shot and killed by an officer who had no previous contact with him and never ordered him to surrender. They want an independent investigation of the incident.

A group who marched from the shooting scene said, if Bridges had been white, there would be a public outcry and more questions raised about the police account of events.

Kansas City police tell FOX4 they are working on a response to the group's charges. There's been no new public information since May.