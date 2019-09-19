Former Missouri professor donates $4 million to university for music center

Posted 7:09 am, September 19, 2019, by

Jesse Hall and the Columns on the campus of the University of Missouri on November 11, 2005 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Longtime University of Missouri professor Michael Budds has donated $4 million for a music studies center at the university.

The university announced Wednesday that Budds’ donation will be used to create the Budds Center for American Music Studies. Budds taught music at the university for nearly four decades until retiring as a full-time faculty member this year. He teaches one class per semester.

Budds was inducted into the Missouri Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Columbia Missourian reports Budds is the last surviving member of his immediate family and said the center is a way to memorialize his parents and siblings.

The center will be in the Fine Arts Building in the music school. It will promote American music through research and performance, and will collect music memorabilia and academic material for research.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.