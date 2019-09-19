‘He’s on hay!’ Kearney farm creates massive hay bale masterpiece of Patrick Mahomes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNEY, Mo. -- You can make art from just about anything, and one metro family just proved that includes hay bales.

Frick Farms has been creating hay bale art for about 15 years now, but this year their design took a Kingdom approach.

"We were going to have a family bonfire, and we wanted to do something fun for our family, our friends in the community," Penni Frick said. "So we started with a John Deere tractor."

Now they have Patrick Mahomes.

"Mahomes is what all the kids are talking about right now," Frick said. "So I gave my daughter two ideas, and I said, 'What do you think?' And she said, 'Oh mom, Mahomes.' And I was like, 'OK, well Mahomes it is then."

So this year, Frick grabbed the tractor and 10-15 gallons of paint and created a 3-by-3 hay bale version of Kansas City's favorite quarterback.

"He's amazing, and he's so good for our community right now, and these little kids are looking up to him," the metro mom said. "I love it. I love everything about the Chiefs, and I'm just glad we got to do it."

It's obvious her community is glad she did it, too.

People have been stopping by to take pictures of the Mahomes hay bales, posing for a photo with No. 15. You can find him along 92 Highway and Francis Road.

"Everybody's really excited to see what we're going to do next year," Frick said. "They get excited because they say, 'Oh ,I can't wait until my kid gets off the bus and they get to see this,' or 'I can't wait to bring my grandkids by to see it.'"

"Their excitement is our excitement. I think that's why we continue to do it."

But as for this fall, Frick is hoping a certain someone might make a visit to Kearney.

"Oh, I really would love for Mahomes to come see this because, I mean -- he's on hay!" she said. "My daughter would just love it if he'd just come spray paint his name on it."