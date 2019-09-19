Hotel Phillips shares how to make fritto misto

Posted 7:55 am, September 19, 2019

 

Fritto Misto

Tempura

1 cup Flour plus more to adjust

Ice

1 btl Sparkling water

 

Stuffed Squash Blossoms

6 squash blossom stamen removed

1 ball mozzarella

Basil

 

Whatever vegetables you want to fry up

 

Tomato Dipping Sauce

2 cups canned tomato

4 sprigs Mint

2 oz Evoo

Salt and pepper

Gently pull apart the top and take out the stamen.  Stuff with the mozzarella, and gently twist the top closed

 

Tempura

Start with 2 cups of sparkling water and 3-5 ice cubes.  Slowly add the flour until it starts to coat the chop sticks.  Bring Oil to 375 degrees test any vegetable to make sure the mixture is correct.  It should be very light and crispy

 

More recipes:

