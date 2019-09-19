Independence teen charged in stabbing at Bingham-Waggoner Estate

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence teenager is facing adult charges for allegedly stabbing a city worker at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate this summer.

Selvin Cruz, 17, faces felony charges of robbery, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

On June 17, Independence police were called to the estate in the 300 block of N. Pacific Avenue on a reported robbery and stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the face and torso. The victim said that the suspect walked up to her when she pulled into the parking lot.

He first asked for her car keys and when she refused, he then proceeded to stab her in the face. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Cruz allegedly drove off in the victim’s Honda, which police later found near 23rd and Cottage in Independence. He initially refused to stop the car, then allegedly fled on foot.

Cruz was certified in family court this week to be charged as an adult, according to prosecutors.

He’s being held in the Jackson County jail on $100,000 bond.