Johnson County Department of Health leads by example with addition of an all-electric vehicle to the fleet

Olathe, KS – Johnson County Government’s vehicle fleet has added its first all-electric vehicle, a Nissan Leaf. The new vehicle will primarily service the Department of Health and Environment’s air quality compliance specialist, Mike Boothe, and is the third generation of a series of cars that Boothe has used to start the conversation about how our air quality can be improved by the use of alternative energy.

The county’s first venture into alternative energy vehicles was a 2004 hybrid car. When this vehicle was first put into service it was a novel concept and was the county’s first, of now many hybrids in the county’s fleet. Before the hybrid, Boothe converted a 1990 Ford Explorer to run on propane, which burns cleaner than gasoline. The Explorer was used by county employees for about 10 years.

“I conduct inspections at various manufacturing companies and facilities within Johnson County that are subject to the Clean Air Act,” Boothe said. “I believe that we should lead by example, to not only talk the talk, but also walk the walk.”

“Our department has long advocated the usage of alternative fuel vehicles as a means of emission reductions, and the Kansas City region has a long history of complying with the EPA health standard for ground-level ozone formation here and this will begin a new chapter of reducing emissions from the country’s fleet.” Boothe added.

Electric vehicles produce no ozone and are cheaper to drive, saving the county money while setting the standard for air quality-friendly driving habits.