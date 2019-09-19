Kansas governor speaks with local union workers taking part in GM strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly visited striking members of UAW Local 31 Thursday. The union, which manufactures cars at the General Motors Fairfax plant in KCK, began its strike earlier this week.

Local 31 is asking General Motors for higher pay, better benefits and profit share opportunities.

Kelly said she met with union leaders and members to give them a voice in negotiations with GM. She said all Kansans, even non-union members, should care about the situation.

"You pay attention because it has a huge impact on individuals who are part of this and the economy of Kansas," Kelly said. "It’s important to keep large companies functioning because they are the ones ultimately paying for our schools, for our roads, we need to get this settled."

Kelly said she's already met with General Motors and wants a quick resolution.

"We’ve got 2,000 Kansans out here striking and because of that they very soon won’t be getting paid," Kelly said. "And so what we need to do is to get the union and GM back at the table and negotiate a settlement that works for everybody."