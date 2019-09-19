KCK police investigating deadly crash near 18th and Kansas Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash involving one vehicle Thursday night in KCK.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. near 18th Street and Kansas Avenue. Police on scene tell FOX4 the driver of an SUV went off the bridge and dropped to the road below. Police say the male driver was ejected from the vehicle.

No other people were reported to be inside the vehicle.

At this time, all lanes of southbound 18th Street before Kansas Ave. have been closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available.