Let’s see them aliens: Main Event offering discounts on Area 51 raid day

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Instead of going to the actual “raid” on Area 51 in the Nevada desert, Main Event is hoping you’ll come in for a game of laser tag.

The party and event space is offering discounts nationwide Friday to coincide with the “Storm Area 51” events.

“The feedback, so far, people have been very excited,” said Rachel Webb, general manager of the Independence location.

Main Event, which has three locations in the Kansas City metro, is offering 51 percent off a single game of laser tag.

And because traveling to another universe can leave guests hungry, they’re creating an Area 51 themed alien burger for sale Friday.

The original facebook event titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” event was created as a joke, but has since evolved into more of a cultural event, with some of the 2 million people who signed up planning to party in the desert.

Of course, the joke wasn’t well received by the U.S. Air Force, who told The Washington Post, “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

For their part, the folks at Main Event are offering their space as an alternative to going to the desert.

“It’s a safe alternative and we just want people to come in and make a fun day out of it,” Webb said.