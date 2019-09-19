Red Friday flag sales break donation record with more than $550K going to charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans now have something more to celebrate besides a 2-0 start to the season.

Sales from the 28th edition of Red Friday on Friday, Sept. 6 broke a donation record, according to a press release from the Chiefs. The flag sales raised $550,000 for the Ronald McDonald House.

More than 100,000 of the 60th season edition of the flag were available for purchase. All Kansas City and St. Joseph McDonald’s, Hy-Vee and CommunityAmerica Credit Union locations sold flags for a minimum donation of five dollars.

Springfield McDonald’s and Hy-Vee locations also sold the flags, and they were available online as well.

In one day, all locations sold out.

The Kansas City and St. Joseph locations raised $500,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City (RMHC-KC). More than $50,000 generated from Springfield sales went to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks.

“We are delighted and amazed by the results of Red Friday and are deeply touched and honored by the generosity of Chiefs Kingdom,” Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City CEO Tami Greenberg said in the release. “All of the proceeds stay right here in Kansas City, keeping families close to their sick kids and the medical care they need.”

Over the past six years, Red Friday flag sales have raised more than $1.7 million to help RMHC-KC, according to the release.

The half-million-dollar donation marks the highest Red Friday flag sales contribution since the club began selling them before the start of the 2014 season.