Suspect charged in Labor Day weekend killing near 59th and State Ave. in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A suspect in connection to a killing in Kansas City, Kansas over Labor Day weekend has been arrested and charged.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Alexia Hendricks has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

KCK police responded to a shooting near 59th and State Ave. on Sept. 1. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim, 30-year-old Maurice Hunter, laying in the street, dead from gunshot wounds. Hunter was a resident of KCK, according to police.

Hendricks’ bond has been set at $150,000.

Anyone has any information about the deadly shooting are asked call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.