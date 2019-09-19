Suspect charged in Labor Day weekend killing near 59th and State Ave. in KCK

Posted 5:49 pm, September 19, 2019, by

Alexia Lasha Hendricks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A suspect in connection to a killing in Kansas City, Kansas over Labor Day weekend has been arrested and charged.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Alexia Hendricks has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

KCK police responded to a shooting near 59th and State Ave. on Sept. 1. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim, 30-year-old Maurice Hunter, laying in the street, dead from gunshot wounds. Hunter was a resident of KCK, according to police.

Hendricks’ bond has been set at $150,000.

Anyone has any information about the deadly shooting are asked call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.