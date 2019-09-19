WDAF’s 70th anniversary countdown rolls on with a glimpse between the ’80s and now

Posted 9:18 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:19AM, September 19, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The 1980s were more than big hair, shoulder pads, and perms. Take a look at the awesome ‘80s as seen through the cameras at WDAF-TV.

You can also enjoy these features covering September 7 to September 20:

39 Days to Go: Check out the ‘80s news series that helped more than 400 foster kids and inspired a charity that’s still working today.

38 Days to Go: WDAF-TV wasn't on air for the Liberty Memorial's first Armistice Day, but we've made up for it through the years. Here are just a few of the touching memorials WDAF-TV has witnessed.

37 Days to Go: Can you guess the famous journalist who once reported for WDAF-TV in the early '80s?

36 Days to Go: World Series fever hit hard in 1985 and 2015 and here are some of our favorite moments from WDAF-TV's archives.

35 Days to Go:It was a big first in WDAF-TV history, and it had thousands of people flocking to Municipal Auditorium 70 years ago today.

34 Days to Go: Here's a throwback to a big moment in FOX4 history 25 years ago.

33 Days to Go: We're flashing back to the aftermath of the flood that put the Plaza under water.

32 Days to Go: WDAF-TV sent cameras overseas during the Vietnam War, but it's what our cameras caught at home that earned a White House honor.

31 Days to Go: We're dusting off a nearly 50-year-old interview that seems perfect for a Chiefs vs Raiders game day.

30 Days to Go: It was 1970 when a 21-year-old would turn Kansas City morning television on its head.

29 Days to Go: How many WDAF-TV logos do you remember?

28 Days to Go: The unexpected generosity of WDAF-TV viewers inspired a charity that’s still working for metro kids today!

27 Days to Go: We dug up some old aerial footage of downtown, and it's truly amazing to see the changes over the decades.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.