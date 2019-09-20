Here are the 2019 Kansas City area fall festivals that you need to know about

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weather has finally started to cool off and soon the first day of fall will be here. The leaves will begin turning brown while people enjoy pumpkin-flavored everything, apple cider and caramel popcorn.

Luckily for people in the Kansas City metro, there are plenty of fall festivals and activities that can be fun for the whole family.

Sept. 21- Waldo Fall Festival: Admission is free and guests are invited to enjoy games, food trucks and local music. The festival is located in the CVS parking lot at 75th and Wornall.

Food trucks include Polar Oasis, Betty Rae’s, Jerusalem Cafe, Russell Stover, The Melt and Taco Republic.

Sept. 21- Friends of Shawnee Town Arts & Crafts Fair & Fall Festival: This fun event will have over 130 vendors where guests can purchase homemade and re-purposed items, free kids activities and live music throughout the day.

Admission is just $1 and all the money raised benefits the museum’s educations programs.

Sept. 21- Oct. 20- Powell Gardens Fall Fling: You have about a month to experience beautiful Powell Gardens and their display of nearly 600 pumpkins and other fall botanical favorites.

With a theme of Alice in Wonderland, a trip out to this Johnson County, Mo jewel will not disappoint. In addition to some beautiful sights, guests can play yard games and enjoy beer and cocktails.

Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children, with additional discounts for military members and senior citizens.

Sept. 28- Overland Park Fall Festival: Admission to this fun event is free and the activity is centered around the Overland Park Farmer’s Market. A craft fair starts at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m.

Guests can also enjoy food trucks and music by Casi Joy, Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra and Funk Syndicate. Do you have a well-behaved dog? Good, bring them too!

Sept. 28- Oktoberfest in Westwood: Westwood’s annual October celebration will feature entertainment by the Ruskin Quartet. Dinner will be served afterwards.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at Joe D. Dennis Park.

Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 5-6- Louisburg Ciderfest: In its 41st year, this festival has been exciting fall lovers for generations — and it’s popular.

Last year Ciderfest boasted 25,000 visitors for each weekend. In addition to all things cider-related, you can also munch on kettle corn and fried pickles. A 10-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch and hayrides are sure to keep the little ones busy while you check out the vendors and country store.

Admission is $10 and children under 3 are free.

Sept. 28-29- Neiman Fall Festival: This event in Shawnee has a little bit of everything: food trucks, vendors, live music and even wildlife, plus admission is free.

Oct. 4-5- KC Oktoberfest at Crown Center: Enjoy the sights, sounds and food of Germany with KC Oktoberfest sponsored by KC Beir Co.

Billed as the “Munich of the Midwest” this festival is also family friendly with kids activities like crafts and games. General admission is $8 for adults. Kids under 12 get in free.

Oct. 5-6- Weston Applefest: Weston is one of the best day trips to take from Kansas City and with fun events like Weston Applefest, what’s not to love?

A $1 donation will get you access to over 50 arts and crafts booths, a food court filled with fall treats and a parade filled with classic cars, antique tractors and local bands.

Oct. 5- Fall Harvest Days at Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market: Who doesn’t love fall produce? This event happens on Oct. 5 at the Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market.

In addition to fall produce, there’s a pumpkin decorating contest for kids.

Oct. 5- Oktoberfest Fall Festival: Visit downtown Excelsior Springs to check out food, vendors, fall activities and bed racing.

Oct. 12- Cornucopia: This festival, which takes place in the busy Power & Light District goes on all day.

In addition to live entertainment, there are plenty of food vendors and opportunities to try fall treats. A petting zoo, carnival rides, bounce houses and pumpkin carving contest means this event is fun for the whole family.

Oct. 12-13- Barktoberfest: Kansas City is going to the dogs — literally!

This free event at Berkley Riverfront Park is sponsored by 99.7 The Point and features several giveaways for your four legged family member as well doggie yoga and a doggie costume contest.

Oct. 28- Celebrate Olathe Fall Festival: This trick-or-treat will leave kids with plenty of candy, plus a safe Halloween experience. Trick-or-treating will take place at 6 p.m. on the trail at Stagecoach Park.

Nov. 1- Day of the Dead: Visit the Nelson Atkins on Nov. 1 for their El Dia de los Muertos celebration.

This festival pays homage to Mexican culture, including an altar installation as a tribute to loved ones who have passed away.