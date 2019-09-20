Fake electrical worker breaks into Blue Springs home, kidnaps homeowner, court docs say

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — An Independence man is facing charges for robbery where the suspects allegedly dressed up as electrical workers and kidnapped a Blue Springs homeowner.

Joshua Lopez, 30, is charged with robbery, kidnapping, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in Jackson County court.

On Sept. 18, Jackson County deputies were called to the 3200 block of Burris Road on a suspicious person report.

A woman reported that two men, dressed in hard hats and reflective vests, claiming to be working for an electric company, were walking around on her property.

When deputies arrived, they saw a silver Honda Accord leaving the area with the passenger of the vehicle wearing a hard hat and reflective vest.

Then, deputies made contact with a man who lived on the block who claimed to have been robbed.

The victim told investigators that a man wearing construction clothes came through the back door with a handgun and demanded money. After handing over some money and credit cards, the victim was made to drive to an ATM and withdraw over $1,000 dollars in cash.

When they arrived back at his home, the victim said that there were two more men loading items out of his house and into a silver car.

Before the suspects left, they allegedly tied the victim up with packaging tape on his hands and feet. After freeing himself, he discovered that the robbers had stolen his 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to court documents, Joshua Lopez was pulled over in the area of 39th and Adams in Independence. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Kansas City.

Inside of his vehicle deputies allegedly found a 132 grams of meth, 3 grams of black tar heroin a gun, jewelry and a sports trophy with the victim’s name on it.

When asked about the items during an interview with detectives, Lopez said he “pleads the fifth.”

He’s being held in the Jackson County jail on $300,000 bond.