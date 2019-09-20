Grenade found downtown Kansas City was live, found in homeless person’s belongings

Posted 12:33 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, September 20, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A grenade that was found downtown on Sept. 18 was live, police said.

Kansas City police said that the grenade was found in a pile of belongings that appeared to belong to someone who was homeless, they said in a tweet. They are not sure who left it there.

First responders shut down the area around 7th and Grand Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. as they investigated. Police said at 10:29 a.m. that they secured the device, and the surrounding areas reopened.

They called the device a “modified hand grenade,” which they have now determined was live.

“It should go without saying, but please don’t leave grenades – even inactive ones – just lying around,” KCPD tweeted earlier.

Police said the grenade will be safely disposed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.