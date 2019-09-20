Grenade found downtown Kansas City was live, found in homeless person’s belongings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A grenade that was found downtown on Sept. 18 was live, police said.

Kansas City police said that the grenade was found in a pile of belongings that appeared to belong to someone who was homeless, they said in a tweet. They are not sure who left it there.

First responders shut down the area around 7th and Grand Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. as they investigated. Police said at 10:29 a.m. that they secured the device, and the surrounding areas reopened.

They called the device a “modified hand grenade,” which they have now determined was live.

“It should go without saying, but please don’t leave grenades – even inactive ones – just lying around,” KCPD tweeted earlier.

Police said the grenade will be safely disposed.

