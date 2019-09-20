Hundreds in Kansas City join global climate strike ahead of UN summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A global climate strike had participants right here in the metro Friday. Attendees said climate crisis is at a critical point and addressing it is a priority for them.

The Untied Nations Climate Summit starts Monday in New York City, so organizers picked Friday to make sure their message was loud and clear before the event.

There were several walks and marches in Kansas City, including one at Mill Creek Park off 43rd and Broadway. Almost 400 people showed up near the Plaza with signs, bright colors, messages for politicians and the public about climate change and protecting our planet.

“You might think that we’re in the heartland and we’re, you know, not doing anything about this," Stephen Melton with Citizens’ Climate Lobby said. "But really, we’re a leader in the country and in the world in renewable energy and in doing the right thing to lower our carbon footprint.”

He said he marched Friday for his 9-month-old granddaughter because he cares about her future.

Amy Ramirez drove in from Springfield for Friday’s strike. She heads the Sunrise Movement there.

“I just love the environment, and I love the community that I have with folks here," she said.

“We know that we’re a young movement but we’re here to support the movements that have been fighting for these things for 100 years now," she continued. "We really like that we can support each other and help each other be able to put the message out.”

There were more than 4,500 events scheduled today across more than 130 countries.

Here are some of the organizations participating in Kansas City:

The Sierra Club, Extinction Rebellion, MoveOn, Indivisible, 350, the Service Employees International Union Local 1, Missouri Interfaith Power & Light, Fossil Free UMKC, KC Vegans for Climate Justice, Climate Council of Greater Kansas City, Bridging the Gap, Kansas City Tenants, the UMKC Geology Club, StandUp KC, UMKC Women in Science, the Battery Tour, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City Mountain Movers, March for Our Lives Kansas City and Metropolitan Energy Center.