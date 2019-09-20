‘Iowa legend’: Man featured on Busch can after giving ‘beer money’ from viral fundraiser to hospital

Posted 3:12 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:15PM, September 20, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa – Carson King is getting what he originally wanted and something he didn’t expect — his face on a beer can.

His sign on ESPN’s College GameDay last Saturday sparked a fundraiser that has netted hundreds of thousands of dollars for a good cause.

After King’s sign requesting money for Busch Light went viral he decided to donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital, which as of 10:15 a.m. Friday had risen to $166,000.

That means with the matching donations pledged by Busch Beer and Venmo, along with other donations, the children’s hospital will get at least $508,000.

Busch Beer is now taking it to a new level with another way to thank the Iowa State Cyclone fan, who they dubbed an “Iowa Legend,” for his good deeds. They first said King would get a year of free Busch Light, but now they’re making sure the cans he gets are “fit for a King.”

WHO-TV Director Keith Murphy said King texted him about his reaction after learning what Busch Beer was going to do.

‪“I lost it! … OMG, you’re kidding me! 😂”‬

King said he’s getting a year’s supply of his own cans and believes they’re exclusive to him. ‬

King also responded to Busch Beer with this tweet:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.