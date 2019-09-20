× Kansas City police searching for missing girl last seen near 39th and Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing girl who hasn’t been seen for several hours.

Katelynn Hoefelmeyer was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday near 39th and Broadway in Kansas City.

Police did not release an age or any physical descriptions of the girl but said she was wearing a black t-shirt, blue scrub pants and carrying a black backpack. KCPD said the girl also goes by the name Andy.

Anyone who sees Katelynn or has information about her location is asked to call Kansas City police at 816234-5136.