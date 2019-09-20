KU basketball facing possible NCAA sanctions for ‘major violations,’ report says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- One KU star recruit withdrew from the university Friday and that might not even be the worst news on the horizon for KU Men's Basketball fans.

Freshman Point Guard Isaac McBride announced he would continue his playing career elsewhere. The announcement came just hours after The Kansas City Star reported the university is facing the possibility of sanctions for "major violations” that could keep the team out of March Madness.

A major investigation involving the FBI found former representatives from Adidas helped funnel cash to top basketball recruits at several universities.

News of the report swept through Lawrence quickly Friday where many students said basketball is a way of life.

"It's a huge thing. It’s a religion basically I love it," Brandon Harris said.

Students have already formed groups to camp out for tickets when they go on sale later this fall.

“It’s like a week long thing you have to camp out for a week to get good seats, so I have a group of like 30 people," freshman Tristan Pitts said.

But no matter how many games they win this season or next, will they be eligible for March Madness? And could some of those wins they celebrated in past seasons be taken away by the NCAA?

Those are all questions students are left wondering after the Star's report the NCAA is preparing to issue a notice of allegations of multiple major violations by KU’s Men’s Basketball program.

"We’re not the only school that does this obviously no way, but the thing that worries me is it said major violations," sophomore Cayman Vieau said.

At a trial last year of Adidas executives, lawyers said evidence showed KU Coach Bill Self “knew of and asked for a payment to be made to a handler, for Silvio De Sousa," who was ruled ineligible to play last season and then reinstated for this season.

“If they did something wrong, they should probably be punished as should all the other schools, who seem to be a few of them out there," University of Kansas alumni Bruce Guy said.

Even if the university gets a letter from the NCAA it would have a period of time to respond to the letter. Then Kansas would have to meet with the NCAA. The NCAA said it can't comment on any of its investigations. Officials from KU didn't respond to calls for comment on the report.