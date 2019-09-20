Tivoli Cinemas find a new home at Nelson-Atkins Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mere months after rolling the credits for the final time at its former home in Westport, Tivoli Cinemas is reopening at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The museum released the news on Friday, saying that it will hold a special donor’s premiere of “The General” on Monday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tivoli bid adieu to the Westport film house this past April after 36 years in that location. The public launch is set for Wednesday, October 23, the cinema will feature independent, foreign and artistic films.

“This is such an amazing opportunity for film lovers in Kansas City,” Tivoli owner Jerry Harrington stated in a news release. “My heart was broken when the Tivoli closed. I could never have imagined re-opening the doors in such a magnificent setting.”

The museum says it is making major technological updates and improvements to provide the best experience for film enthusiasts. Its current digital projector is getting upgraded, a new and larger film screen is being installed. The museum also says that the stage curtains will be reoriented to adapt to film aspect ratios, and the sound system will be upgraded with the installation of a loop system for the hearing impaired.

“We have been very interested in strengthening our film programming at the Nelson-Atkins, and housing the beloved Tivoli while benefiting from Jerry’s deep knowledge of independent films has a wonderful symmetry,” Julián Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. and Mary Louise Blackwell CEO & Director of the Nelson-Atkins stated in the release. “This exciting partnership will fill a vacancy that has been left in Kansas City since the Tivoli’s closing.

Here are the scheduled show times: Monday, 11:15 a.m.; Wednesday, 1 p.m.; Friday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. You can buy tickets on the museum’s website, or at the box office located near the Info Desk in Bloch Lobby. Tickets are $10 each; museum members will pay $7.