× Woman sentenced in the shooting death of a Clinton police officer

CLINTON, Mo. — A woman has been sentenced after an incorrectly-traced 911 call led to the shooting death of a Clinton police officer.

Tammy Widger, 37, was sentenced on Sept. 20 to 20 years in prison. She was found guilty of 2nd degree murder and drug charges.

Clinton police responded to on March 6, 2018, to a home at 306 W. Grandriver St. The 911 call-tracing system indicated the phone from which the call was coming was connected to that address, although later investigation revealed the call actually came from 15 miles away in Windsor.

Widger first met officers at the Clinton address. She told them nothing was wrong and no one had called 911. The officers insisted they come inside due to the nature of the 911 call.

When officers entered the home, James E. Waters opened fire, killing Officer Christopher Ryan Morton. Two other officers were injured.

Waters was later found dead in the home due to a gunshot wound. When officers questioned Widger, authorities say she told them she ‘assisted James Waters’ in distributing methamphetamine.

Although Waters’ is the believed killer, prosecutors in Missouri are able to charge an accessory to a crime with the same charge if that person aids another in planning, committing or attempting to commit the offense.

Widger will have an eligable parole after 85 percent of her sentence has been completed.