Your guide to the Chiefs home opener at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are finally home and will play the first game of the season at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. If you plan to head out to the game, there are a few things you will want to note.

The Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is at noon.

Parking lot gates are set to open at 7 a.m., and stadium gates are set to open at 10 a.m. North and Tower gate times for premium areas including Scout Investments Club Level, Suites, Founder’s Club, and Penthouse are set to open 9:30 a.m. The Ford Tailgate District opens at 8 a.m.

Single-game parking is $40 if you pre-pay. Parking will cost $60 cash at the gates. It will cost $70 to park an RV or a bus if you prepay or $100 cash at the gate. Accessible parking is available on a first come first served basis and is available to guests with a registered state issued license plate or hang tag. Courtesy Carts are available for anyone who is in need of this service. Guests may visit one of the Courtesy Cart designated pick-up locations or call Chiefs Fan Experience at 816.920.4237.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early and give yourself plenty of time to get to seats so they don’t miss any of the action on the field. Traffic will flow in a counter-clockwise direction.

Arrowhead will also be implementing the “clear bag policy” in an effort to get fans through security faster. Guests are allowed to bring a small clutch purse, but other belongings must be placed in a one gallon Ziploc bag. The small clutch bags are not to exceed 4.5” x 6.5”. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at either Tower Gate, Founder’s Plaza Gate or Spiral gates D and F.

Binoculars, blankets, banners and signs are all allowed. Bells and other noise makers though are not allowed inside the stadium. Professional cameras are also prohibited.

You may have to bring your rain gear because it could be soggy Sunday. Click or tap here for the latest on the forecast.