× 1 person dead, another injured in double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a double shooting on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Kansas City police responded to the call at 4:52 p.m. They found the injured people in the 9800 block of Willow Avenue.

One of the victims was initially listed as in critical condition. KCPD Public Information Officer Tim Hernandez later told FOX4 that person had died.

The other person was injured, but police said the person was alert and talking.

Police were unable to tell FOX4 the gender of the shooting victims or the age. They have also not told us if they have a suspect or if anyone was arrested.

No other information is known at this time. FOX4 has contacted the police for more information.