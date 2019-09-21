× Columbia College volleyball player from Missouri dies after falling off of a ladder

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A volleyball player for Columbia College has died after falling off of a ladder at an apartment off campus, police said in a news release.

Shelby Meyer, 21, of Festus, Missouri, died early this morning. She had just transferred to Columbia College this semester from Mineral Area Community College, according to a statement from Columbia College.

Police were called to the residence in the 400 block of Hitt Street on Saturday, Sept. 21, at approximately 2 a.m, the release states. They found the woman had fallen off of a ladder while trying to get to the building’s roof. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that we have lost another member of the Columbia College community,” Columbia College President, Dr. Scott Dalrymple said in a statement.

Just a week ago, freshmen and 18-year-old Nadria Wright was killed as a result of a shooting on Friday, Sept. 13, KRCG reported.

“This is a very difficult time for our campus community with the tragic loss of two of our students in as many weeks and we want to be able to support the students, faculty, and staff who are dealing with the loss of a friend, teammate, classmate and student.”