Deadly crash at gates to Shawnee Mission Park

LENEXA, Kan. — A driver is dead after a crash at the entrance to Shawnee Mission Park.

Lenexa police officers reported finding a burning car crashed into the wall at the entrance to the park. One person was found dead inside of the car.

It wasn’t immediately known if the crash caused the person’s death, or if the person inside was the only one inside the car when the crash happened. There’s also no indication into what led up to the crash.

If you have information that can help officers determine what happened, call Lenexa Police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.