Lee’s Summit police searching for multiple theft, assault suspects

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are searching for four suspects who appear to have gone on a recent theft spree.

The department shared the photos you see above on Facebook. Officers indicated that the suspects were wanted for theft and assault, but didn’t provide any information about which specific store was targeted, or who may have been attacked.

A fourth suspect was also spotted on a surveillance photo, but it didn’t provide a clear image of the suspect’s face.

Officers do ask anyone with information on the case to call Lee’s Summit police at (816) 969-4235, or to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.