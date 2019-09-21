× Police search for escapee from Heartland Center for Behavior Change in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police are searching for 33-year-old inmate Robert M. Taylor after his escape Saturday morning from a downtown behavioral facility.

Another inmate from the Heartland Center for Behavior Change facility, 36-year-old Jeffrey Young, also escaped, but he was taken into custody Saturday morning at a parking garage at 22nd and Holmes Street.

Taylor now faces charges related to his escape this morning in addition to several city charges prior to the escape. He is originally charged with two counts of domestic assault as well as property crimes. He also has 11 traffic warrants with Kansas City and Clay County.

Officials have not yet said what the escape charges are.

The center’s website states it provides behavioral healthcare and substance use disorder services to help individuals live better in society.

Police say if anyone has any information about Taylor’s location, please call Kansas City, Missouri police.