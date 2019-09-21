Police search for red Chevy in Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Independence police are hoping a red Chevy Impala will help them find a shooter.

A victim was shot early Friday morning on East 39th Street, just west of Noland Road. The suspects reportedly took off in a bright red Chevrolet Impala, with:

Wyandotte County (KS) plates

tinted windows

a large dent on the passenger side front door.

The department shared surveillance photos of the car, as seen above.

The victim in this shooting was seriously injured and this investigation is ongoing.



If you can help police find the shooter, call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip here.