Shooting in KCK leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

Posted 9:04 pm, September 21, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are questioning one person in connection to a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m on Sept. 21 at N. 50th Terrace and N. 51st Street.

While police question one person, they are still asking anyone with information to call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

No other information is available at this time.

This is just one of two shootings that happened in the metro this Saturday. Just hours after this shooting, a double shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, injured one and killed another.

No arrests have been made in either shooting so far.

