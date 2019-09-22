Five injured in shooting at Jackson County swingers club

BLUE SUMMIT, MO– As many as five people were injured in a Sunday morning shooting at a swingers club.

According to a tweet from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for shots fired at The Spott club in the 2100 block of Television Place, just after 3:30 a.m.

According to the tweet, as many as five people were transported to the hospital by private car.

Right now, there’s no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Stay with FOX4 for updates on this developing story throughout the day.