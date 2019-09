LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Investigators are searching for a man who they say may have information about a burglary and stolen credit card.

They released the above photos on social media early Sunday morning from a Lee’s Summit QuikTrip, but did not release information about the specific store location. There was also no information released about the circumstances behind the theft.

If you can help find the man wanted for questioning, call Lee’s Summit police at (816) 969-1671.