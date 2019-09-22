× Teammates in Oregon community show support for boy who survived crash that took his mother’s life

The Salem community is supporting a teen boy, who survived a serious crash on I-84 that took his mother’s life.

James Gilbert Jones is still in the hospital on Saturday recovering from facial fractures, broken ribs, and other injuries.

Last Sunday morning, the 13-year-old was in a head on crash on the freeway about 20 miles west of Arlington.

His mother, Anita Dugger, and the driver of the other car involved, both died at the scene.

To show their support, Jones’ teammates with South Salem Saxons football wore t-shirts made in his honor, at their game Saturday afternoon.

Organizers with the league we spoke with today, say it’s important for James to know he isn’t facing this tough time alone.

“Anything we can do to support James in this difficult time, not only does he have to overcome some injuries, but also the loss of his mom, and just how you wrap the communtiy around a kid and help him do that is out number one goal,” Anne Marie Dufaualt with Tualatin Valley Youth Football League said.

A GoFundMe was created to help cover James’ medical costs.