Alex Smith spotted walking without crutches on FedEx Field
WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins quarterback and former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was spotted walking Monday without any crutches at FedEx Field.
Reporters who were present for the big moment shared video on Twitter.
The 35-year-old broke his right tibia and fibula during a game in November and needed multiple operations.
Early this summer Smith told reporters that he hopes to play football again but still needs to make basic progress like relearning how to run.
The Redskins take on the Chicago Bears at 7:15 p.m.
