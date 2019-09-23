× Alex Smith spotted walking without crutches on FedEx Field

WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins quarterback and former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was spotted walking Monday without any crutches at FedEx Field.

Reporters who were present for the big moment shared video on Twitter.

The 35-year-old broke his right tibia and fibula during a game in November and needed multiple operations.

Early this summer Smith told reporters that he hopes to play football again but still needs to make basic progress like relearning how to run.

The Redskins take on the Chicago Bears at 7:15 p.m.

Alex Smith on the field ahead of Bears-Redskins. He's walking. No crutches. Nice. pic.twitter.com/LlfX8SpLJF — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 23, 2019

Alex Smith walking (!) out onto the field with his wife pic.twitter.com/NISIBsoiZP — Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) September 23, 2019

It’s great to see Alex Smith out here walking at FedEx Field. Still has a noticeable limp but it’s certainly progress. pic.twitter.com/n4CWRWv9Fb — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 23, 2019